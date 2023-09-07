Magistrate Judge who approve Marion County Record search warrant asked to respond after a complaint

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas commission is reviewing if judicial conduct was breached in authorizing the search warrants that led to the raid at the Marion County Record, home of its publisher and the home of the Marion vice-mayor.

Shortly after the August 11th raid, a Topeka woman submitted a complaint against Magistrate Judge Laura Viar to the Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Judge Viar approved the search warrants requested by Marion’s Police Chief.

This week, the commission asked Judge Viar to respond to the complaint filed, and the complaint would be heard at their November 3rd meeting.

The complaint points to those search warrants being pulled a few days later by the Marion County Attorney, citing a lack of evidence.

It also says Judge Viar’s approval “seemingly circumvents federal and state law.”

After the raid at the Marion County Record, First Amendment advocates and the attorney for the paper say the search and seizure of items at the paper was illegal.

Last week, the commission met to evaluate if there were enough facts to believe there was a violation of the code of judicial conduct.

The commission is responsible for looking into judicial disciplinary matters.

