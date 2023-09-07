National reports: Kelce out in Chiefs’ season opener

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a second consecutive Super Bowl championship begins without their star tight end. Multiple reports across the National Football League confirm Travis Kelce will sit out Thursday night’s season opener against the Detroit Lions out of an abundance of caution after he hyperextended his knee.

The sidelining is the first time the future hall of famer will miss a game due to injury since his rookie season. Kansas City and Detroit kick off at 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

