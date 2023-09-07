National reports: Kelce out in Chiefs’ season opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a second consecutive Super Bowl championship begins without their star tight end. Multiple reports across the National Football League confirm Travis Kelce will sit out Thursday night’s season opener against the Detroit Lions out of an abundance of caution after he hyperextended his knee.

The sidelining is the first time the future hall of famer will miss a game due to injury since his rookie season. Kansas City and Detroit kick off at 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

