One dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on K18

One dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on WB K19
One dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on WB K19(KWCH Staff)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead after a vehicle collided with two pedestrians on WB K18 in Riley County near Manhattan.

The two pedestrians were crossing the highway around 6:00 a.m. Thursday when they were struck by a vehicle.

One died on the scene the has been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

As of 9:30 a.m. the the road is closed, KHP says delays should be expected.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

