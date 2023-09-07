One dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on K18
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead after a vehicle collided with two pedestrians on WB K18 in Riley County near Manhattan.
The two pedestrians were crossing the highway around 6:00 a.m. Thursday when they were struck by a vehicle.
One died on the scene the has been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
As of 9:30 a.m. the the road is closed, KHP says delays should be expected.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
