Search continues for former Wichita dentist missing in Colorado

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a former dentist from Wichita said the search continues for the 79-year-old man.

La Plata County Search and Rescue in Colorado said Jim Shahid went hiking on Sept. 3, in the mountains outside of Durango (near Purgatory) and never returned.

“...he was only going for a short while so didn’t bring anything with him (very unlike him as he is a very experienced outdoorsman),” said Shahid’s family on a website created to highlight the search. “We think he got disoriented and never returned.”

Search and rescue teams, drones, helicopters, specialized dogs and dozens of volunteers have all been working since Sunday to locate Jim.

He’s described as being 5′6 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan safari-style hat and may have been in khaki pants. He was not carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Plata County Search and Rescue at 970-385-2900.

Please call 970-385-2900 with any information.

Posted by La Plata County Search and Rescue on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

