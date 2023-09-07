Sedgwick County Commission approves parental leave for county employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Parents with a new child will now have up to eight weeks of paid leave if they work for Sedgwick County government. Wednesday morning, commissioners approved a paid parental leave policy, one of just a handful of public entities in Kansas with the employee benefit. Sedgwick County employees will be able to sue the paid leave within six months after the birth of a child, an adoption or foster care placement.

Sedgwick County starting discussing offering the parental benefit two years ago for its 2,700 employees. The discussion followed county leaders seeing some employees returning to work soon after a birth or welcoming a child into their home.

Wednesday morning, commissioners had a lengthy discussion about the policy which has an overall goal of helping with recruitment and retention.

“(We are) sending a message to our staff about staffing stability, sending a message to our staff about what family means here,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty.

Fellow commissioner Sarah Lopez said the benefit’s approval is “probably a collective sign of relief with a lot of people working for the county.

“When I had my oldest daughter, I was back at work within a week,” Lopez said. “When I had my second daughter, I actually quit my job because they didn’t have a parental leave policy.”

Sedgwick County’s new policy is meant to give new parents time after a birth, adoption or foster placement to heal and bond with their child.

“My wife and I yesterday had our fourth child, and you would like to think that we’re pretty good at this point, but there’s a lot of acclimation with our other three kids and getting back into a new rhythm,” Baty said.

The county hopes the policy helps with recruiting and retaining workers and will attract a younger workforce.

Some commissioners raised concerns about portions of the policy including the length of paid leave and the financial impact on the county.

“We don’t know what that’s going to cost the taxpayers because every time we don’t have a person working, we’re paying overtime to someone else or we’re keeping someone who salaried beyond their hours,” Commissioner David Dennis said.

Dennis said the policy also doesn’t address the long-term issue of child care for employees, especially for those who don’t work typical shifts. He’s asked for the county to look at options for that.

Kansas Birth Justice Society Executive Director Sapphire Garcia-Lies said parental-leave policies provide time that helps the heath of families.

“Without that time, parents and babies face additional health risks,” Garcia-Lies said. “They face additional risk of postpartum depression.”

She said this can happen in fathers or other partners, as well as the mother.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com