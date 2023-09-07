Small chance for Friday morning rain; better potential this weekend

By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While some parts of Kansas could see rain as early as Friday morning, the safer bet for moisture comes this weekend as a cold front drops into the state Sunday evening. Much of the state remains in the running for badly needed rainfall.

The early morning rainfall Friday will likely be in south central and eastern Kansas, but it’s doubtful that it will amount to very much and likely to move out of the area by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will warm back above 90 degrees and a mostly sunny day is expected for the afternoon.

Saturday should be rather warm once again with highs near 90. A few storms are in the forecast for western Kansas moving into the evening, but they will remain hit and miss, with more areas remaining dry than getting rain.

As a cold front reaches northwest Kansas Sunday afternoon, better chances for rain show up in the forecast. That’s also where things will start cooling down earlier, with highs in the 70s. The rain spreads east Sunday night as does the cooler air. Rain will carry over to Monday with highs falling to the 60s and 70s to start next week. The rain should move out of the area by Monday night. Some locations could easily get .50-1″, and possibly more into western Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; a few showers or storms late. Wind: SE/E 5-15. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: A few showers/storms early, then mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 62.

Sat: High: 92 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; late PM and overnight storms.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 62 Rain likely.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 58 Becoming mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 78 Low: 55 Sunny to mostly sunny.

