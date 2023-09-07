Temps trend higher today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for the heat to rapidly return today. While the Wichita area will warm into the middle, perhaps upper 90s, southwest Kansas should climb to 100 degrees, and hotter, for perhaps the final time this year.

As the hotter air moves in, an isolated shower or storm is possible tonight, mainly over north central, and northeast Kansas. Nothing heavy, nor long-lasting is expected, and most locations will stay dry.

A slow cooling trend is expected Friday into the weekend as highs fall from the middle 90s on Friday to around 90 degrees on Sunday. Tomorrow and Saturday look dry before the chance of showers and storms soars late Sunday and Monday.

The rain and storms will be accompanied by a cold front. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70s, 5-10 degrees below normal almost every day next week along with overnight temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 95.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny and hot. Wind: E 10-15. High: 94.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 64. High: 90. Partly cloudy; evening/overnight storms likely.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 75. Cloudy, cooler; showers and storms likely.

Tue: Low: 60. High: 77. Decreasing clouds.

Wed: Low: 56. High: 77. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com