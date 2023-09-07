Wichita man facing federal child pornography charges

Eric Carlson, 43, of Wichita, faces child pornography charges.
Eric Carlson, 43, of Wichita, faces child pornography charges.(United States Department of Justice)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man faces federal charges connected with child pornography crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed in a news release. The justice department said charges against 43-year-old Eric Caleb Carlson include one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The justice department cited court documents which explained that Synchronoss Technologies submitted two reports in June to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) “regarding uploads of files containing child sexual abuse and exploitation materials to its cloud based backup service.”

An investigation led law enforcement authorities to identify and arrest Carlson,” the justice department summarized.

The department said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force are investigating the case.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita photographer Linda Gregory was critically injured while shooting a game Monday, Sept....
Wichita photographer, friend to many on life support after sideline collision, family says
Crime scene tape
Augusta police: Investigation continues after unattended death determined to be homicide
Two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a crash at Pawneen and Woodlawn.
Car’s driver dies from injuries in crash near Pawnee and Woodlawn
The City of Wichita said Wednesday's air quality had been rated as "very unhealthy."
‘Unhealthy’ haze lingers over Wichita
On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Wichita Fire Department recognized Rebecca Chandler, who...
40 years in the making: Wichita recognizes first female firefighter

Latest News

Wichita police response to crime scene
New contract on the way? What City of Wichita could do to help WPD ‘staffing crisis’
Kansas mom rides horseback for suicide awareness
Kansas mother on horseback journey to raise awareness for suicide prevention
Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall are pushing for a waiver that would allow the Southwest...
Kansas Senators seek reversal of electricity transmission ruling
A playroom at a child care center in Hutchinson, Kansas
Kansas awarded $40M to expand child care services
The family of Jim Shahid said the 79-year-old former dentist from Wichita has been missing...
Search continues for former Wichita dentist missing in Colorado