1 unresponsive after crash involving Sedan, Circle school bus on K-254 near Towanda

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in a crash involving a Sedan and a bus with the Circle school district. Butler County emergency dispatch said the person critically injured was in the Sedan. This person was reported to be unresponsive at the scene. No one on the bus was seriously injured, dispatch confirmed.

The crash happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on K-254 and Adams Road, west of Towanda in Butler County.

