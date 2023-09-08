Beloved Wichita photographer hurt in sideline collision dies at hospital

Wichita photographer Linda Gregory was critically injured while shooting a game Monday, Sept....
Wichita photographer Linda Gregory was critically injured while shooting a game Monday, Sept. 4, at Wichita Northwest High School.(Screengrab from Linda Gregory Photography professional page)
By KWCH Staff
Sep. 8, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita photographer who’d been on life support after suffering a traumatic brain injury early this week, died at a local hospital, her husband confirmed.

Linda Gregory was injured Monday while shooting photos at a junior varsity high school football game at Wichita Northwest High School. Gregory fell and hit her head in a sideline collision. An ambulance took her to a local hospital where her husband, Mel, said her condition worsened and she was on life support. Friday afternoon, Mel confirmed his wife has died and “Is at peace.”

