Beloved Wichita photographer hurt in sideline collision dies at hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita photographer who’d been on life support after suffering a traumatic brain injury early this week, died at a local hospital, her husband confirmed.

Linda Gregory was injured Monday while shooting photos at a junior varsity high school football game at Wichita Northwest High School. Gregory fell and hit her head in a sideline collision. An ambulance took her to a local hospital where her husband, Mel, said her condition worsened and she was on life support. Friday afternoon, Mel confirmed his wife has died and “Is at peace.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com