Butler County school district addresses community need in ‘food desert’

LEON, Kan. (KWCH) - Communities across Kansas face a similar inconvenience where residents have to leave town to get to the nearest grocery store. When grocery stores close and people living in that area lose that close access to food, this can create a food desert. High School students in a small Butler County school district are stepping up to help their community with access to fresh food.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines a food desert as anywhere with limited food access where people have to travel at least 10 miles to a grocery store in a rural area or at least one mile in an urban area.

The Kansas Health Foundation says more than 30% of Kansas counties are considered food deserves. It’s a problem Kansas Food Bank Special Projects Coordinator Ken Regier said is getting worse.

“There are lots of small towns that are losing their grocery stores, and those grocery stores when those go away, it means people are driving, 20, 30 miles one way to get to a grocery store to have access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” Regier said.

In rural Butler County, the Bluestem school district is trying something different to keep fresh, healthy food readily available in its community. People can buy fresh fruits and vegetables, as well a meat at the Bluestem Mercantile in Leon. Bluestem High School students staff the mercantile, a situation that allows the students to make a difference while gaining real-word experience of running a store.

Without the mercantile, people living in Leon have to drive more than 10 miles to Augusta or El Dorado to get a full cart of fresh groceries. Leon resident Lewis Jones said the mercantile makes the town better.

“It’s the best thing that ever happened to Leon. We have the gas station outside of town here but they don’t have all the meat or anything like that. So you’re pretty limited, so the mercantile has just anything you want,” Jones said.

Those facing food insecurity can find a list of agencies by county on the Kansas Food Bank’s website: https://kansasfoodsource.org/.

