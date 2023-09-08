Counting down the days to fall-like temperatures

Cooler weather is just a few days away.
Cooler weather is just a few days away.(KWCH)
By Haylen Wilhite
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are in the final few days of the 90s before fall-like temperatures arrive after the weekend. This morning is starting off mild with lows in the 60s, but get ready for the heat to turn back on this afternoon with highs in the low to middle 90s.

The slow cooling trend continues into the weekend with highs in the low 90s with some passing clouds. While Saturday and early Sunday will be mostly dry, late Sunday will start to see rain chances beginning to increase with an approaching cold front.

Overnight Sunday and into Monday will have widespread rain showers and storms across the state. Temperatures will struggle for most of the day given the overcast skies and wet conditions. Expect highs to range from the low to middle 70s.

As for the rest of next week, highs will remain below average in the middle 70s with slight warming late next week.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Becoming sunny and hot. Wind: E 5-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: E 5-15. low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, not as hot. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 92.

Sun: Low: 63. High: 88. Partly cloudy; afternoon/overnight storms likely.

Mon: Low: 62. High: 72. Cloudy, cooler; scattered showers and storms.

Tue: Low: 57. High: 76. Mostly cloudy and nice.

Wed: Low: 53. High: 76. Decreasing clouds.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 77. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a crash at Pawneen and Woodlawn.
Car’s driver dies from injuries in crash near Pawnee and Woodlawn
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
The family of Jim Shahid said the 79-year-old former dentist from Wichita has been missing...
Search continues for former Wichita dentist missing in Colorado
generic
Child injured in hit-and-run near Harry and Rock Road
Amie Adamson.
Bear linked to Derby woman’s death in July euthanized

Latest News

A few storms for south central and eastern Kansas.
Small chance for Friday morning rain; better potential this weekend
Temperatures drop off as we approach Monday.
Temps trend higher today, but cool down coming next week
Summer heat returns for the remainder week.
Trending warmer ahead of weekend storm chances
Cooler temperatures for today but the heat returns tomorrow.
Brief heat relief today