Counting down the days to fall-like temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are in the final few days of the 90s before fall-like temperatures arrive after the weekend. This morning is starting off mild with lows in the 60s, but get ready for the heat to turn back on this afternoon with highs in the low to middle 90s.

The slow cooling trend continues into the weekend with highs in the low 90s with some passing clouds. While Saturday and early Sunday will be mostly dry, late Sunday will start to see rain chances beginning to increase with an approaching cold front.

Overnight Sunday and into Monday will have widespread rain showers and storms across the state. Temperatures will struggle for most of the day given the overcast skies and wet conditions. Expect highs to range from the low to middle 70s.

As for the rest of next week, highs will remain below average in the middle 70s with slight warming late next week.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Becoming sunny and hot. Wind: E 5-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: E 5-15. low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, not as hot. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 92.

Sun: Low: 63. High: 88. Partly cloudy; afternoon/overnight storms likely.

Mon: Low: 62. High: 72. Cloudy, cooler; scattered showers and storms.

Tue: Low: 57. High: 76. Mostly cloudy and nice.

Wed: Low: 53. High: 76. Decreasing clouds.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 77. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com