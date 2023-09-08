Evergy cuts power to Towne West Square over delinquent bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy confirms that power has been cut off to Towne West Square.

It comes after the mall owner ‘Kohan Retail Investment Group’ failed to pay the electric bill.

Back in June the mall was in a similar situation when shutdown was narrowly avoided.

We are working to get more details at this time and we will bring updates as we learn more.

