Kansas State Fair kicks off in Hutchinson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday is Opening Day at the Kansas State Fair. The state’s largest community gathering runs for 10 days at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

Gates opened at 7:30 a.m. for those ready to get “Fair-ified.” That’s this year’s theme. Officials said the fair brings in about $70-100 million each year for the city.

“You start looking at people coming in, they’re coming in from all the states around Kansas for our livestock show. That money turns, two, three, four times. It has a huge impact to the state and Hutch,” said Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz.

He said if you’re headed out to the fair this year, be sure to get a visitor’s guide.

“The visitor’s guide is kind of your Bible if you want to, of what’s going on at the Kansas State Fair. It goes through everything from schedules to who our entertainment is, what time things going on. Trams, trollies, parking, all of that. It’s important to pick up one of those and help plan your day,” he said.

Friday’s featured events include:

11 a.m. Opening Ceremony at Peopk’s Bank and Trust Arena

1:30 p.m. 12 News’ Brityne Rucker emcees the Champion Livestock Show.

7:30 p.m. NeedToBreathe at the Nex-Tech Grandstand

You can find a daily calendar of events and tickets to enter the fair and for concerts here.

