Minor dies from injuries in crash involving car, Circle school district bus

TOWANDA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a minor died at a Wichita hospital following Friday afternoon’s crash involving a Chevy Malibu and a bus with the Circle school district.

The sheriff’s office said in the crash, reported about 4 p.m. on K-254 at SW Adams Road, the bus was traveling north on Adams Road, crossing the highway as the Malibu was traveling west on K-254.

“It appears the school bus failed to yield the right of way and the Malibu collided into the bus,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Malibu’s driver suffered serious injuries in the crash. The fatally-injured minor was a passenger in the car.

There were 14 children on the bus, none of which were seriously injured.

“The accident remains under investigation at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a Friday night update.

One person suffered critical injuries and another is in serious condition following a crash involving a car and school bus from the Circle school district.

A captain with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said around 4 p.m., the car collided with the bus at K-254 and Adams Road.

More than a dozen children were on the bus, but none were hurt. Another bus came to pick them up and take them home.

The two people in the car were taken to the hospital for treatment.

