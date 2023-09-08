New contract on the way? What City of Wichita could do to help WPD ‘staffing crisis’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Wichita Police contract could be on the way with better pay and benefits for current and new WPD officers.

WPD union president David Inkelaar said the department is still at critical staffing levels which means you could be waiting hours for an officer to get to your emergency.

FactFinder’s irst discovered summer, WPD is struggling when it comes to keeping its officers and hiring new ones. It’s a nationwide problem Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said needs to be helped immediately.

“We need more officers, but we need to pay the ones we have better,” said Sullivan.

The number of officers leaving the department, continues to rise. Inkelaar said WPD is currently down more than 100 positions.

Another issue: More than 100 officers are also currently eligible to retire.

“We’re still around 140 officers that could leave for retirement anytime. But, we’re still over 100 down. So we’re trying to work that on both sides where we keep the officers that we have and then try to attract new officers to the department,” said Inkelaar.

To help with the critical staffing levels, the union asked the City of Wichita and its city manager, Bob Layton, to open the current contract to increase wages and benefits to attract more recruits and to help keep the current officers from leaving. Inkelaar said that’s an immediate action that the city could take.

“We’re still waiting for the city to provide some dates where we can sit down and meet. We don’t know yet what the city is going to offer and what they’re thinking to try and help this,” said Inkelaar. “We look at Fort Worth, Tulsa, Kansas City, that we go up against to see what their pay is, what their benefits are, to try to attract within the region.”

We talked with several Wichitans who told FactFinder they waited more than 10, 20 or 30 minutes for a WPD officers to get on-scene to their emergencies. One woman even said she waited more than 7 hours.

We wanted to know what the average time is for an officer to get on-scene for Wichita’s highest priority calls.

For calls like kidnappings and active assaults, or a priority one call, it took an average of 9 minutes and 22 seconds for an officers to get on-scene. For calls like shootings and armed robberies, or the highest priority “E calls,” it took an average of 7 minutes and 44 seconds.

Chief Sullivan has said the current response times are not up to par with what the department is striving for.

During FactFinder’s investigation of more than 41,000 high priority 911 calls made in the first four months of this year, in many cases, officers arrived on-scene within a couple of minutes. But, out of those 41,000 calls, more than 300 took more than an hour, sometimes multiple hours, for officers to get on-scene.

There is no national police standard for response times.

Inkelaar said the minutes, or hours, it takes an officer to get on-scene, can impact the victim involved or allow the suspect time to get away.

He said officers are trying to get to your calls, but many times, they’re working other emergency calls and there isn’t enough of them to make it to each call within a couple of minutes.

Inkelaar said if there were more officers WPD could utilize patrolling the streets of Wichita, the response times would improve tremendously.

“This is something that needs to happen immediately,” Inkelaar said when talking about the city opening up the new contract to improve wages and benefits. “So, that we can fill the number of officer vacancies that we have so that we can start providing better services to the community.”

Right now, the union said it’s up to Wichita City Manager Bob Layton, and other city staff to open up the current contract and decide what changes need to be made to officers’ benefits and salary. FactFinder asked Layton multiple times if he would like to sit-down for an interview to discuss what the city would do, but he declined.

WPD and Chief Sullivan said in the meantime, the department is ramping up how it recruits by creating a new recruitment team, focusing on publishing a new recruiting video that will highlight what the department currently has to offer and is communicating better with applicants through the hiring process. But, Chief Sullivan has said better pay and benefits is what will immediately help the critical staffing levels.

