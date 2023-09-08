Weekend storms coming; big cool down to follow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The much anticipated rain is headed for Kansas, and it will likely begin for some parts of the state on Saturday. It still looks like most of Kansas will get the majority of the rain on Sunday.

Saturday will start off dry with lows in the 50s and 60s. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the western half of Kansas into Saturday evening, mainly west of a line from Russell to Pratt. Highs will still warm into the upper 80s and low 90s before the storms arrive.

Sunday, as a cold front drifts into the area, more rain and storms will arrive. The best chances will begin in the west, and then develop and push farther east into Sunday evening. Severe weather is unlikely, but some rain may be heavy at times and wind gusts of 40 to 50 look possible. Rainfall amounts of near 1 inch look likely for a good part of the Plains.

Showers will carry over into Monday with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

The cool fall weather will stick around Kansas all the way through next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15.

Sun: High: 88 Becoming partly cloudy; evening and overnight storms.

Mon: High: 71 Low: 62 Cloudy with rain likely.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 57 Becoming partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 53 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Thu: High: 75 Low: 58 Increasing clouds; a few showers.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

