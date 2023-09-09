2 seriously injured in crash on highway K-96

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said the accident happened just after 6 P.M. on Friday, September 8th.

KHP said a couple was traveling westbound on K-96, near Webb road, when they were rear ended. Both vehicles involved then left the road to the right and came to a stop.

The couple, identified as Kirk and Bobbie Plumb, was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries according to officials.

The driver of the other vehicle was said to have minor injures.

