City of Russell under mandatory water usage reduction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Russell issued a mandatory reduction in water usage Saturday, August 9th.

According to Russell, Big Creek is one of the city’s two water sources and has stopped flowing over the low head dam directly downstream from the city’s intake structure.

This benchmark has caused the city to move to a Stage 2 Water Warning. Here are the following mandatory water conservation measures for the use of potable water according to the city’s municipal water supply system:

Waste of water is prohibited.

No outdoor watering for residential or public grounds for gardens, lawns, trees, shrubs, water gardens, plants, parks, golf courses, and playing fields is prohibited except for one (1) day per calendar week, which shall be for each user be that property’s sanitation pickup day as designated by the City. Water on such days is permitted only before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m. If a customer has multiple sanitation pick-up days in a week, then outdoor water shall be permitted on only the first sanitation pickup day of the week for such a customer.

Filling or refilling residential above and/or below-ground swimming pools is prohibited.

Washing of motor vehicles, boats, and trailers on a commercial or industrial property is prohibited except for commercial or industrial vehicles used in the operation of such business and as an ordinary and common practice to operate such business and except for the washing of vehicles at commercial truck and/or car washes.

Washing of the exterior of any building or structure on any grounds is prohibited.

Industrial and commercial users shall not water their lawns or non-commercial trees, shrubs, and plants. Trees, shrubs, and plats held for sale by commercial and retail sellers may be watered.

Industrial users of water are required to reduce their consumption to an amount equivalent to 85% of the average use for the prior five (5) years for the month in question.

The Stage 2 Water Emergency shall not restrict the use of city effluent water

If you have any questions, please contact Russell’s Clerk’s Office at (785) 483-6311.

