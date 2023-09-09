McPherson police investigating after college student battered, critically injured

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Police Department is investigating an aggravated battery in an incident that left a McPherson College student critically injured. EMS took the 18-year-old man to a hospital in McPherson from where he was flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

This began with a 911 call to report a possible rollover crash on 56 Highway, near 19th Avenue in McPherson County. A news release from the McPherson Police Department said McPherson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found a vehicle off the roadway. Nearby, they found the McPherson College student with injuries he reported being “caused by an unknown person.”

“No one else was found in the area at that time,” McPherson police said.

Police said the student is in critical condition at Wesley Medical Center as the investigation into what happened continues.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the incident may have originated at the college in McPherson,” police said. “Further investigation continues by the McPherson Police Department, who has requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.”

McPherson police ask anyone with information about incident to call the department at 620-2435-1266, or McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122.

