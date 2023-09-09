McPherson police investigating after college student battered, critically injured

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Police Department is investigating an aggravated battery in an incident that left a McPherson College student critically injured. EMS took the 18-year-old man to a hospital in McPherson from where he was flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

This began with a 911 call to report a possible rollover crash on 56 Highway, near 19th Avenue in McPherson County. A news release from the McPherson Police Department said McPherson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found a vehicle off the roadway. Nearby, they found the McPherson College student with injuries he reported being “caused by an unknown person.”

“No one else was found in the area at that time,” McPherson police said.

Police said the student is in critical condition at Wesley Medical Center as the investigation into what happened continues.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the incident may have originated at the college in McPherson,” police said. “Further investigation continues by the McPherson Police Department, who has requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.”

McPherson police ask anyone with information about incident to call the department at 620-2435-1266, or McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The family of Jim Shahid said the 79-year-old former dentist from Wichita has been missing...
Search continues for former Wichita dentist missing in Colorado
Two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a crash at Pawneen and Woodlawn.
Car’s driver dies from injuries in crash near Pawnee and Woodlawn
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Towne West Square Mall
Evergy restores power at Towne West Mall
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Latest News

The state's largest event kicked off Friday in Hutchinson.
1st day of Kansas State Fair includes Champions Livestock Show
High School students in a small Butler County school district re stepping up to help their...
Butler County school district addresses community need in ‘food desert’
Kansas State Fair
Kansas State Fair kicks off in Hutchinson
Evergy cut power to the West Wichita mall Friday morning due to non-payment.
Power restored at Towne West Mall