Scattered rain returning to Kansas

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain and much cooler weather is on the way to Kansas Sunday and Monday.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening and tonight over portions of western and north central Kansas. A few of the stronger storms could produce hail and gusty winds, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures near 60. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 70s over northern Kansas to the mid 80s over southern Kansas.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible across the state throughout the day. A few strong storms could develop over southwest Kansas during the evening with a hail and wind threat.

Scattered rain will continue Sunday night and into the day Monday. It will be cool statewide on Monday behind a cold front with high temperatures falling to near 70 degrees.

Rainfall amounts through Monday will remain below a half inch for most areas as the showers will remain light. Parts of southwest Kansas may get the heaviest rain Sunday evening with thunderstorms with amounts up to one inch possible.

Cool weather will continue for the entire week ahead with highs remaining in the 70s. More rain will be possible statewide starting over western Kansas on Wednesday and spreading east into Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Wind: SE/E 5-15. High: 85

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 62

Mon: High: 71 Cloudy with scattered showers.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 57 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 58 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers overnight.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 56 Cloudy with scattered showers.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 53 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

