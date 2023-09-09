Summer-like today, fall-like next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Some things never change; the weather during the Kansas State Fair always has a hot weekend, a rainy stretch and a hint of “fall-like” weather too.

Under sunny skies and light winds today, highs will reach the lower 90s statewide. A few storms are possible towards sunset across northwest Kansas. Storms overnight will drift south and east and begin to dissipate towards early morning Sunday. Most areas will remain dry tonight. A cold front moves into Kansas on Sunday with more rain and storm chances. Storms will develop along and behind the advancing cold front through the afternoon into Sunday night. As the front moves into central Kansas more widely scattered showers and storms are expected during the overnight and early morning Monday. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest west of Salina and Hutchinson, while amounts of 0.25-0.50″ are possible for areas along and east of I-135 (through Monday afternoon).

Behind this front temperatures will drop into the 70s and 80s Sunday afternoon with cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s expected on Monday. The fall-like weather will continue during the upcoming week with another chance of spotty showers Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs in the 80s return next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 92.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Wind: S 5-10. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 62

Mon: High: 71 Cloudy with scattered showers likely.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 55 Becoming partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 53 Increasing clouds, isolated showers overnight.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 56 Isolated showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 55 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com