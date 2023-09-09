Week of Sept. 11: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on first responders.

MONDAY: Firefighter Recruit - Fire District | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $52,416 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Associate’s Degree in Fire Science preferred •State of Kansas EMT Certification | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12667029 | Benefits include: •Health Paid Time Off, Regular Compensation Reviews, Retirement Plans, Professional Development Opportunities and more! | Sedgwick County has 38 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: State Trooper | Kansas Highway Patrol | Wichita | $$28.31 | Qualifications: •Valid U.S. Driver’s License •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Must be a U.S. Citizen and at least 21 years of age when recruit training begins | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12673959 | Benefits include: KP&F Retirement, Group Health Insurance, Career Progression Plan, Fleet vehicle issued to each Trooper, Paid Vacation and Sick Leave, Uniforms and Equipment Provided, Uniform Cleaning Allowance, Many Career Path Opportunities! | Kansas Highway Patrol has 1 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Police Officer I | City of Winfield | Winfield | $16.34 – $23.87 $7500 signing bonus for currently KLETC | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Prefer 60 semester hours of college course work in Criminal Justice or closely related field and/or certified as a Police Officer with 1 year of Law Enforcement experience • Valid U.S. Driver’s License | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12669460 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Vision, KP&F Retirement, Optional life Insurance. | City of Winfield has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Police Officer | City of Newton | Newton | $23.29 - $32.87 | Qualifications: •Ability to pass a polygraph, background check and drug screen •Valid U.S. Driver’s License •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Graduation from the Law Enforcement Training Center within1 year of hire | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12673849 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | City of Newton has 1 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Deputy Sheriff | Harvey County | Newton | $22.88 - $30.77 | Qualifications: •Applicant must be at least 21 years of age and a United States citizen •Never been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor involving moral turpitude •High School Diploma or Equivalent | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12669442 | Benefits include: •Health, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, KP&F Retirement, Employee Assistance Program, Paid Holidays. | Harvey County has 1 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com