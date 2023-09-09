Woman dies after Reno County crash with semi

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman has died in a collision with a semi in Reno County around 5 P.M. on September 8th.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a buick was northbound on Partridge road when it collided with a Peterbuilt semi. The driver of the vehicle stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Partridge and K-61. the driver attempted to cross the intersection, when it collided with a semi.

The driver, identified as 77-year-old Janice Richardson of Partridge, was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi had no apparent injuries.

