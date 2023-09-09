WPD looking for lost adult

Audley was last seen in the area of 15th St. N. and Coolidge Saturday. He is a white man, 6'2"...
Audley was last seen in the area of 15th St. N. and Coolidge Saturday. He is a white man, 6'2" tall, 200 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple hat, blue golf shorts, and a light-colored t-shirt. Additionally, Tom Suffers from dementia and he is nonverbal.(WPD)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for help searching for a lost adult who has dementia and is nonverbal.

WPD is looking for 61-year-old Tom Audley. He was last seen in the area of 15th St. N. and Coolidge Saturday around noon.

Audley is a white man, approx. 6′2″ tall, weighs approx. 200 lbs with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple hat, blue golf shorts and a light-colored t-shirt.

If you see Audley, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

