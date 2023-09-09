WPD looking for lost adult

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for help searching for a lost adult who has dementia and is nonverbal.

WPD is looking for 61-year-old Tom Audley. He was last seen in the area of 15th St. N. and Coolidge Saturday around noon.

Audley is a white man, approx. 6′2″ tall, weighs approx. 200 lbs with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple hat, blue golf shorts and a light-colored t-shirt.

If you see Audley, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com