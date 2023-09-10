1 injured, 2 arrested following shooting in Hutchinson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department confirmed one person was injured after a shooting and two people were arrested for felony interference with law enforcement.

Hutchinson police said officers responded to a shooting call at the 300 block West Ave. B. on Saturday at 4:54 a.m. Officers found 18-year-old John Cantu III with two gunshot wounds to his legs.

Hutchinson police later determined the shooting occurred in the 100 block of South Madison Street. John Cantu III was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Hutchinson police said both 26-year-old Sergio Luna Para and 31-year-old Demetrius Cantu were at the scene and arrested for felony interference with law enforcement following the shooting.

Hutchinson police said the investigation is still active and persons of interest who are acquainted with the victim have been identified.

