1 injured, 2 arrested following shooting in Hutchinson

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department confirmed one person was injured after a shooting and two people were arrested for felony interference with law enforcement.

Hutchinson police said officers responded to a shooting call at the 300 block West Ave. B. on Saturday at 4:54 a.m. Officers found 18-year-old John Cantu III with two gunshot wounds to his legs.

Hutchinson police later determined the shooting occurred in the 100 block of South Madison Street. John Cantu III was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Hutchinson police said both 26-year-old Sergio Luna Para and 31-year-old Demetrius Cantu were at the scene and arrested for felony interference with law enforcement following the shooting.

Hutchinson police said the investigation is still active and persons of interest who are acquainted with the victim have been identified.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said one person was in very critical condition on Friday...
Minor dies from injuries in crash involving car, Circle school district bus
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 seriously injured in crash on highway K-96
police lights
Woman dies after Reno County crash with semi
One dead in northwest Wichita shooting
Audley was last seen in the area of 15th St. N. and Coolidge Saturday. He is a white man, 6'2"...
Silver Alert issued for Wichita lost adult

Latest News

One dead in northwest Wichita shooting
KWCH Car Crash generic
One in extremely critical condition after north Wichita crash
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus,...
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
Audley was last seen in the area of 15th St. N. and Coolidge Saturday. He is a white man, 6'2"...
Silver Alert issued for Wichita lost adult