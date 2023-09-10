Cold front brings beneficial rain and fall-like temperatures to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front is slowly moving through Kansas today. Promising to bring scattered showers, a few strong to severe storms and cooler temperatures to the region.

This weather system is currently located across northwest Kansas and will move into southern Kansas this evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s, while areas behind the front struggle to reach the 70s and low 80s. This cooler weather will engulf all of Kansas tonight and continue through the week ahead. The other bonus with this cold front will be moisture. Last night many areas of western Kansas picked up between 0.50″ and 1.50″ inches of rain, while more continues to fall this morning. An upper level disturbance will enhance rain chances later today through Monday. It looks like parts of western Kansas could pick up another 0.50-1.50″ of rainfall between now and Monday evening, while central and eastern Kansas will see lesser amounts. A few storms could be strong to severe later today into the overnight hours. A slight risk for severe storms, packing 1″ hail and 60 mph wind gusts will be possible across southwest Kansas between 6pm and midnight.

Cloudy skies with passing showers and cooler weather will be the general rule of thumb for Monday with highs only reaching the 60s and low 70s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday and Wednesday, while another weather system takes aim on the Sunflower State Wednesday night into Thursday. “Fall-like” temperatures will continue through the week with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s.

A slow warming trend returns with drier weather and sunny skies next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated passing showers possible. Wind: S/SE 5-10. High: 86

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers and a few rumbles. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 63

Tomorrow: Much cooler, periods of light rain and showers ending by late afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 71

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers ending, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 55

Tue: High: 77 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 74 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers late day and into the overnight.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 56 Cloudy with scattered showers.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 53 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 55 Morning clouds then mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 55 Sunny.

