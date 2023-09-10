One in extremely critical condition after north Wichita crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:47 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirms that one person is in extremely critical condition following a crash on 29th St and Broadway in north Wichita. The victim of the crash was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

We have a crew on the scene to gather more information.

