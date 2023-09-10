One in extremely critical condition after north Wichita crash
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirms that one person is in extremely critical condition following a crash on 29th St and Broadway in north Wichita. The victim of the crash was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
We have a crew on the scene to gather more information.
