Scattered rain tonight and Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered rain will continue tonight and Monday as much cooler weather moves in behind a cold front.

A few thunderstorms over western Kansas this evening could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging winds. The threat for severe weather will diminish by midnight, but scattered showers will continue to move across the entire state through the night.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Afternoon highs will only top out near 70 degrees as cooler air moves in behind a cold front.

Scattered rain showers will continue throughout the day mainly over southern Kansas before activity ends during the evening. Total rain amounts of up to a half inch are likely for most areas with up to 1 inch possible over southwest Kansas with the heavier thunderstorms.

The cooler weather will stay with us for the entire week ahead with highs mostly in the 70s. A few more isolated showers will be possible by the mid to late part of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Wind: SE/N 5-15. Low: 63

Tomorrow: Cloudy with scattered showers. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 71

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 55

Tue: High: 79 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 58 Cloudy with isolated showers.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 58 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 56 Partly cloudy.

