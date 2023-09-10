Wichita Panel on Bail Bonds Responds to Violent Offenders Bonding out at Lower Percentages

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a Saturday panel, representatives from local bonding companies, state legislators and organizations discussed reforming the justice system when it comes to bonds and legal defense for people who cannot afford it.

Many Wichitans had questions about bonding after 19-year-old Daryon Boone, who is accused of murdering a 69-year-old woman, was arrested by Wichita police and bonded out of the Sedgwick County Jail just two days later on a $500,000 bond.

We talked with Sheriff Jeff Easter who says, he is frustrated because there has been an uptick in accused, violent offenders bonding out of jail because some local bail bonding companies are offering lower percentages to bond. Easter says he has even seen percentages as low as one percent of the entire bond.

Angel Martinez with the Wichita Bonding Company says their company did not bond out Boone, but that everyone is entitled to due process.

“People that are in jail, they’re not guilty not until they’re found guilty, they have due process to go through they’re not criminals.” said Martinez, “They’re people who make mistakes, who have found themselves in a bad situation and we’re just there to help.”

Martinez says Wichita Bonding Company tries to avoid bonding people out on more serious and violent crimes.

“As far as the one percent downs on some of those more high profile, really bad crimes,” said Martinez, “we typically try to stay away from those things only because we don’t have the information the police have.”

People have a constitutional right to bond and there is no law against offering a low percentage to bond. Sheriff Easter says the low percentages are an issue he will take to legislators next session.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com