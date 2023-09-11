1 dead after pedestrian struck by vehicle in SE Wichita

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in south east Wichita Sunday.
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in south east Wichita Sunday.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Sep. 10, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in south east Wichita Sunday.

Dispatch said first responders were called to the area near E. Lincoln St. and S. Sylvan Ln. just before 8:40 p.m.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering more details.

