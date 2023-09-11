1 seriously injured in E. Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: 10:31 p.m. Sunday- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot Sunday night.

WPD said there are no suspects in-custody, but believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person is seriously injured after a shooting in east Wichita Sunday.

Dispatch said Wichita Police was called to the 1200 block of N. Williamsburg just before 9:25 p.m.

12 News has a crew on-scene gathering more details.

