Andover Central HS among Kansas schools cracking down on vaping

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vaping in schools has become a nationwide problem. At Andover Central High School, Principal Amanda Grier said it’s an issue they’re addressing.

“I think it’s more catered to kids because of the flavors and things they provide,” Grier said of vaping. “We see students that try to sneak and put it in their backpack and their sock and go to the bathroom.”

In the effort to prevent vaping, Andover Central High School has vape detectors installed in each bathroom and in the locker rooms. When detectors go off, Grier said staff receives a notification. Early in the 2023-24 school year, Grier reports the school’s staff receiving six notifications.

She said those notifications “yielded three or four different vapes.”

Grier said vapes can be disguised as school supplies and while she hasn’t seen an instance of that this year at her school, she said parents need to be mindful of students’ belongings and monitor their behavior.

“Parents a lot of times think they’re pens and they are just having them in the back of their backpack, and now we see things like they’re coming out with highlighters and things that look like school supplies,” she said. “So, just being vigilant, if it doesn’t look right, check it out.”

Grier said any student caught with a tobacco vape, the punishment is a three-day suspension and completion of a vape education assignment. If any student is caught with a THC vape, they’ll receive a 10-day suspension and must go through a drug assessment with a professional off campus, followed by a 45-day probation period when they return to school.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com