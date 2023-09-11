Chiefs, Chris Jones reach contract agreement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones reached an agreement on a one-year deal that will end his holdout.

The Chiefs’ one-year agreement reportedly comes with no additional years, but does include more incentives for a raise as the season plays out. Jones is set to rejoin the team ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

“Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the last seven years, he’s really developed into a leader on our team,” General Manager Brett Veach said in a news release from the team. “He’s been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform. I’d like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief, and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf.”

Jones, 6-6, 310 pounds, is coming off a strong season in which he led a defensive front that peaked at the right time, playing a key role in getting the Chiefs their second Super Bowl championship in four seasons. He is the defending AFC Defensive Player of the year and is a four-time AP All-Pro.

