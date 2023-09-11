Coolest afternoon temps in over two months

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get set to stay wet today. While the heavier rain and storms have left the state, morning showers should give way to a steady rain this afternoon, especially along and south of I-70. Additional rainfall will generally be less than half an inch, but a few spots over far southern Kansas could see up to an inch of rain.

After high temperatures at or above 90 degrees every day this month through Saturday (Sunday’s high was 87 degrees in Wichita), a strong cold front will keep our afternoon temperatures in the 70s today for the first time in over two months. The last time Wichita failed to hit 70 degrees during the afternoon was May 16th, or almost four months ago.

Expect the showers to come to a stop this evening followed by slowly clearing skies tonight into Tuesday. Wake-up temperatures tomorrow in the 40s and 50s will climb into the 70s during the afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

After a dry Wednesday, showers, mainly widely scattered and light return to the forecast on Thursday and Friday. Neither heavy rain nor severe weather is expected, but the unsettled conditions will keep temperatures on the cool side for mid-September.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, much cooler; light rain likely. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 70.

Tonight: Early evening showers, then clearing skies. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 77.

Wed: Low: 58. High: 76. Mostly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 60. High: 72. Mostly cloudy; afternoon rain showers.

Fri: Low: 59. High: 71. Cloudy; showers early, and again overnight.

Sat: Low: 58. High: 74. More clouds than sun.

Sun: Low: 56. High: 81. Mostly sunny, warmer.

