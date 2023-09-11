HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Dollar Day at the Kansas State Fair! That means gate admission is free for fairgoers with a Dillons Plus Card. Cardholders can use the plastic card, the app, or the Kroger Rewards Card. One proof of membership is good for one admission.

If you don’t have a Dillons Plus Card, don’t worry, admission is just $1 for non-Plus Cardholders.

Those who purchased Dillons Day Wristbands in advance (sales ended Sept. 10) will have unlimited rides on the Midway. The Dillons Day Wristband promotion replaces the one-ticket-per-ride from previous years, and they can only be used on Sept. 11. Dillons Day Wristbands are not interchangeable with regular Midway Wristbands. Regular Midway Wristbands cannot be used on Monday.

Midway ride tickets will be accepted on Monday, Sept. 11 as posted, which are typically 3-5 tickets per ride. Ride sheets can be purchased for $28 (20 tickets) during the fair.

Sept. 11 is also Kansas Preparedness Day. Fair visitors will have the opportunity to learn how to better prepare and protect themselves from tornadoes, fires, floods, and other natural and man-made disasters.

Information tables and displays of emergency vehicles will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Administration Building inside the entrance of Gate E-1 to provide disaster preparedness and public safety information. The public may also register for prize drawings and kids can play Preparedness Bingo.

Participating agencies and organizations in the Kansas Preparedness Day event include the Adjutant General’s Department/Kansas Division of Emergency Management/Kansas National Guard, Kansas Highway Patrol, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Kansas Forest Service, Hutchinson Fire Department, Reno County Sheriff’s Office, Reno County Emergency Management Office, Reno County Community Emergency Response Team, Reno County Health Department, Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association, National Weather Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Aug. 25 designating September as Kansas Preparedness Month.

During Preparedness Month in September, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management reminds the public to take part in its monthly online “Preparedness Challenge,” as well as, virtual classes, chats and challenges at www.facebook/KansasEmergency. Additional information on disaster kits and family preparedness can be found at www.ready.gov.

