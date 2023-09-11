Exploration Place celebrates upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month with Fiesta Hispana

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Sunday, Exploration Place hosted Fiesta Hispana in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Fiesta Hispana featured mariachi bands, folklorico dancers, matachines dancers, and singers. It’s an event to highlight Hispanic culture in Wichita.

12 News spoke with one group of dancers to find out the history behind the tradition.

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15 and lasts until October 15.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com