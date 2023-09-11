Exploration Place celebrates upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month with Fiesta Hispana

Exploration Place hosted Fiesta Hispana in honor of upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Sunday, Exploration Place hosted Fiesta Hispana in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Fiesta Hispana featured mariachi bands, folklorico dancers, matachines dancers, and singers. It’s an event to highlight Hispanic culture in Wichita.

12 News spoke with one group of dancers to find out the history behind the tradition.

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15 and lasts until October 15.

