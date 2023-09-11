Extensive storm damage prompts school closure in Deerfield

KEARNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong weekend storm in western Kansas pounded eastern Kearney County with tennis-ball-sized hail, about 2.5 inches in diameter. The stones caused extensive damage in Deerfield, including to the schools, district vehicles and equipment. This prompted class cancellations.

The district shared photos of school damage that includes several broken windows.

“With the damage that the storm has done, we need time to cleanup and repair large parts of the school,” the district said Sunday in a post on its Facebook page.

Students in Deerfield didn’t have school Monday and will be out again Tuesday.

“We are still working to make the school safe for staff and students,” the district said.

