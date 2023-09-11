Extensive storm damage prompts school closure in Deerfield

Tennis-ball-sized hail caused extensive damage and prompted the Deerfield school district to...
Tennis-ball-sized hail caused extensive damage and prompted the Deerfield school district to cancel classes for Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11 and 12.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KEARNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong weekend storm in western Kansas pounded eastern Kearney County with tennis-ball-sized hail, about 2.5 inches in diameter. The stones caused extensive damage in Deerfield, including to the schools, district vehicles and equipment. This prompted class cancellations.

The district shared photos of school damage that includes several broken windows.

“With the damage that the storm has done, we need time to cleanup and repair large parts of the school,” the district said Sunday in a post on its Facebook page.

Students in Deerfield didn’t have school Monday and will be out again Tuesday.

“We are still working to make the school safe for staff and students,” the district said.

