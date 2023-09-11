Former Kansas credit union advisor indicted, accused of embezzling money

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas woman was arraigned on Monday accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer, Muddy River Credit Union.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas said 68-year-old Rita Hartman, of Atchison, was indicted by a federal grand jury on August 23, 2023. According to court documents, Hartman was the manager at Muddy River Credit Union (formerly Bradken Federal Credit Union) from the early 1990s through January 2021. Muddy River served the employees of the Bradken foundry located in Atchison.

As the manager, Hartman was responsible for all aspects of Muddy River’s finances, books and records. Hartman is accused of stealing from the credit union from 2010 to December 2020, by crediting fraudulent deposits and loan payments to her or her relatives’ accounts, stealing cash deposits, altering Muddy River’s books and records, and falsifying information submitted to Muddy River’s regulators.

In 2013, Gov. Sam Brownback appointed Hartman to the Kansas Credit Council, which advises the Kansas Department of Credit Unions on issues and needs of credit unions. The FBI is investigating the case.

