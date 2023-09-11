Oklahoma district attorney responds to claims linking cold cases to BTK

PAWNEE, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 11:10 a.m.: Fisher said not enough evidence has yet been compiled to file charges against Rader in Kinney’s disappearance. He has called for a formal investigation into the case.

Fisher said law enforcement is unable to call Kinney’s disappearance a homicide. He said Kinney’s parents, both in their 80s, have lost 20 pounds in the past month as they anxiously await further updates about their daughter’s disappearance.

“Rumors about potential other evidence ... even rises to the level of reasonable suspicion (against Rader),” Fisher said. He says the state has not collected evidence that suggests probable cause.

Fisher said he is concerned about how evidence and information has been handled by the Sheriff’s Office has raised concern, including a dig of Rader’s former home in Kansas.

“It’s probably not appropriate that they be doing that,” Fisher said.

Mike Fisher, the district attorney for Osage and Pawnee counties, is holding a press conference to address claims that a local cold case may be tied to serial killer, Dennis Rader.

Beginning in April, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office made several trips to Kansas in search of clues that might link the 1976 disappearance of 16-year-old Cynthia Kinney to Rader.

Along with the Pawhuska, Okla. cold case, Sheriff Eddie Virden said Rader, who referred to himself as the BTK Serial Killer, had likely ties to other cold cases in Kansas and Missouri.

Law enforcement in both states has stated that Rader has not been identified as a suspect in their investigations.

