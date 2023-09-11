Osage Co., Okla. Sheriff’s Office responds to DA’s claims on BTK investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) issued a statement on Monday following a morning briefing by District Attorney Mike Fisher regarding the disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney. Fisher covers both Osage and Pawnee counties.

Fisher said that based on the evidence he was aware of Dennis Rader, who referred to himself as the BTK Serial Killer, is not a prime suspect in the Kinney case. Fisher said a better lead had been developed and investigators with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was focusing on another suspect who is now dead.

The OSCO said it wanted to clarify several points to provide accurate information about the ongoing investigation:

“Collaboration with Law Enforcement Agencies: The OCSO has actively engaged with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) at various points during the course of this cold case investigation. Contrary to the statements made by District Attorney Fisher, the OCSO has had two meetings with both agencies to share information and work collaboratively. Despite this, there has been no further communication from the OSBI regarding the investigation. The OCSO remains committed to cooperating fully with the OSBI and other law enforcement agencies in pursuit of justice for Cynthia Kinney.

Contact with District Attorney Fisher: It is important to note that District Attorney Fisher has not reached out to the OCSO to discuss the details or developments of this investigation. Therefore, his comments regarding the case are based on incomplete information and do not accurately represent the OCSO’s efforts or the progress made. District Attorney Fisher attempted to derail the investigation by contacting the prison where Dennis Rader (BTK) is held in an attempt to halt further interviews between Dennis Rader and our Investigators.

Victim’s Families: The OCSO understands the pain and grief experienced by the families of the victims, including the Kinney family. Our primary focus is on finding the truth and bringing closure to the families affected by these crimes. Any actions or statements that may cause further distress to the victims’ families are deeply regrettable and contradict our commitment to compassion and professionalism.

The OCSO remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice in the disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney. We will continue to work diligently with all relevant agencies, including the OSBI, the KBI, and federal authorities, to solve this case. It is our hope that by conducting a thorough investigation, we can bring answers to the Kinney family and provide closure for them and the community.”

The OCSO said it will hold a briefing on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to discuss the investigation.

