Prominent Kansas credit union advisor arraigned on federal embezzling charges

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A credit union advisor previously appointed by Governor Brownback to a statewide council has now been arraigned on her federal embezzlement charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Monday, Sept. 11, that Rita Hartman, 68, of Atchison, was arraigned on federal charges in connection with a years-long scheme to steal hundreds of thousands from the credit union she worked at.

The Office noted that Hartman was indicted for the Muddy River Credit Union scheme on Aug. 23 by a federal grand jury.

Court documents indicate that Hartman was the manager of the Muddy River Credit Union - formerly Bradken Federal Credit Union - from the early 1990s through January 2021. The credit union served the employees of Bradken Foundry in Atchison.

In 2013, court records showed that Hartman was appointed by then-Governor Sam Brownback to the Kansas Credit Union Council which advises the Kansas Department of Credit Unions.

As a manager, court documents show that Hartman had responsibility for and control over all aspects of the credit union’s finances, books and records. From at least 2010 through Dec. 2020, she has been accused of using her position to steal money from Muddy River.

Allegedly, officials claimed that Hartman credited fraudulent deposits and loan payments to her or her relatives’ accounts by stealing cash deposits. She is believed to have cleared her tracks by altering the books and records as well as falsifying information submitted to regulators.

The Office noted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation continues the investigation into the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan J. Huschka prosecutes.

