Rain shutting down; cooler weather remains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Steady showers will be shutting down during the evening and a return to sunshine is on the way for Tuesday. Cooler than average temperatures will likely continue for the entire week with highs mostly staying in the 70s.

Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine and light winds shifting back to the east and southeast. Highs will reach the 70s.

Another weak weather system starts moving toward the Plains during the middle of the week. Clouds will increase for the area on Wednesday, but chances for more rain will hold off until Thursday (which will primarily be in western Kansas). Although a few showers are possible near Wichita, amounts are expected to be very light (well below .50″). Western Kansas could receive between. .25-.50″

Look for the chance of showers to linger in western Kansas for Friday, but central and eastern Kansas should have dry weather with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening showers, then clearing. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 77.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 54.

Wed: High: 78 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 58 Mostly cloudy; spotty showers possible.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 75 Low: 58 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com