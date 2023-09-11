Russell issues mandatory reduction in water usage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Russell has entered a Stage 2 Water Warning and called for a mandatory reduction in water usage. Big Creek, one of the city’s two water sources, has stopped flowing over the low head dam immediately downstream from the city’s intake structure, a benchmark for moving to Stage 2 Water Warning.

The following mandatory water conservation measures for use of potable water from Russell’s municipal water supply system are in place until the water warning is terminated:

Waste of Water is prohibited. This includes permitting water to escape down a gutter, ditch, or other surface drain and also failure to repair a controllable leak of water due to defective plumbing; and

No outdoor watering for residential or public grounds for gardens, lawns, trees, shrubs, water gardens, plants, parks, golf courses, and playing fields is prohibited except for one (1) day per calendar week, which shall be for each user be that property’s sanitation pickup day as designated by the City. Water on such days is permitted only before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m. If a customer has multiple sanitation pick-up days in a week, then outdoor water shall be permitted on only the first sanitation pickup day of the week for such a customer; and

Filling or refilling residential above and/or below-ground swimming pools is prohibited; and

Washing of motor vehicles, boats, and trailers on a commercial or industrial property is prohibited except for commercial or industrial vehicles used in the operation of such business and as an ordinary and common practice to operate such business and except for the washing of vehicles at commercial truck and/or car washes; and

Washing of the exterior of any building or structure on any grounds is prohibited; and

Industrial and commercial users shall not water their lawns or non-commercial trees, shrubs, and plants. Trees, shrubs, and plats held for sale by commercial and retail sellers may be watered; and

Industrial users of water are required to reduce their consumption to an amount equivalent to 85% of the average use for the prior five (5) years for the month in question.

The Stage 2 Water Emergency shall not restrict the use of City effluent water.

