School district identifies teen killed in crash involving bus on K-254

By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Circle school district on Monday identified a high school junior killed in Friday afternoon’s crash on K-254 that involved a car and a bus with the district.

In a letter to families in the district, Circle Public Schools Superintendent Don Potter identified the teen who died from her injuries in Friday’s crash as Circle High School junior Haile Friesen. A second student suffered injuries in the crash at K-254 and Adams Road.

None of the 14 students on the bus were injured. Monday afternoon, the district brought in counselors and additional support.

“We are deeply saddened over this loss and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family members and friends of both students,” Potter said in the letter to families.

