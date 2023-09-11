Wichita water customers required to get their backflow tested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita residents who have an irrigation system connected to the City of Wichita’s water system must have their backflow device tested by Sept. 12 to avoid disconnection.

The city said Wichita water customers who have not yet gotten their backflow tested can schedule backflow testing and call the water department with their appointment date to avoid the risk of water disconnection.

The city is also working to ensure everyone has safe and clean drinking water.

“An important step toward achieving this goal is to confirm water being used for irrigation systems does not mix with contaminants such as pesticides and fertilizers that could ‘flow back’ into the City’s water distribution system,” said the city.

The city said multiple notices have gone out to accounts that have been non-compliant. These accounts are now scheduled for water disconnection. A door hang notice will be left at properties one week prior to disconnection.

“If residents have a sprinkler system that is connected to the City water and have not yet completed backflow testing, it is crucial they do so immediately,” said the city.

Protecting cross-connection points via backflow devices is a federal requirement of the Safe Drinking Water Act. The annual backflow certification for Wichita water customers was due May 30.

Residents may go to wichita.gov/backflow or call (316) 219-8916 for information on how to achieve compliance. The website also has a list of certified technicians that customers may call for testing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com