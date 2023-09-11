Wichita water customers required to get their backflow tested

An important test for backflow is required each year.
An important test for backflow is required each year.(KY3)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita residents who have an irrigation system connected to the City of Wichita’s water system must have their backflow device tested by Sept. 12 to avoid disconnection.

The city said Wichita water customers who have not yet gotten their backflow tested can schedule backflow testing and call the water department with their appointment date to avoid the risk of water disconnection.

The city is also working to ensure everyone has safe and clean drinking water.

“An important step toward achieving this goal is to confirm water being used for irrigation systems does not mix with contaminants such as pesticides and fertilizers that could ‘flow back’ into the City’s water distribution system,” said the city.

The city said multiple notices have gone out to accounts that have been non-compliant. These accounts are now scheduled for water disconnection. A door hang notice will be left at properties one week prior to disconnection.

“If residents have a sprinkler system that is connected to the City water and have not yet completed backflow testing, it is crucial they do so immediately,” said the city.

Protecting cross-connection points via backflow devices is a federal requirement of the Safe Drinking Water Act. The annual backflow certification for Wichita water customers was due May 30.

Residents may go to wichita.gov/backflow or call (316) 219-8916 for information on how to achieve compliance. The website also has a list of certified technicians that customers may call for testing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One dead in northwest Wichita shooting
KWCH Car Crash generic
One in extremely critical condition after north Wichita crash
Fall-like weather knocking on the door
Cold front brings beneficial rain and fall-like temperatures to Kansas
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in south...
1 dead after pedestrian struck by vehicle in SE Wichita
Audley was last seen in the area of 15th St. N. and Coolidge Saturday. He is a white man, 6'2"...
Silver Alert issued for Wichita lost adult

Latest News

The City of Wichita announced on Thursday (6/17/21) that it would be implementing 15-minute...
Wichita City Council to approve grant to preserve McAfee Pool
Pawnee County, Okla. courthouse
Oklahoma DA: BTK not a suspect in teen’s 1976 disappearance, but a dead man might be
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Russell issues mandatory reduction in water usage
Exploration Place hosted Fiesta Hispana in honor of upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month.
Exploration Place hosts Fiesta Hispana in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month