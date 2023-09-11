Wichita City Council to approve grant to preserve McAfee Pool

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council is expected to accept the Conserving Black Modernism grant during its meeting on Tuesday.

Once approved by council members, the National Trust for Historic Preservation will award the city with $150,000. The money will be used to establish a full-scale preservation plan for the McAfee Pool; improve ADA accessibility, repair windows and doors from a vandalism incident in July 2022, and other indirect expenses.

The Conserving Black Modernism grant program is designed to empower and equip sponsors with funding and technical support to preserve the material heritage, innovation, and legacy of Modern architectural sites designed by Black architects.

The McAfee Pool was constructed in 1969 and designed by Wichita architect Charles F. McAfee, a notable architect of Black Modernism.

