Wichita schools warn Evergy rate increase will hurt teacher recruitment, other initiatives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy has requested a 25% increase for educational customers in central Kansas. Katie Warren, the President of the United Teachers of Wichita, said if Evergy were to raise rates staff budgets could suffer.

“Teachers usually get a couple hundred dollars for the whole year. On average, teachers spend around a thousand dollars just out of their own pocket to pay for things for the classroom,” said Warren, “So when rates go up or when there’s unexpected costs, obviously those budgets go down and more money comes out of our teachers’ pockets.”

Warren said teacher recruitment will also become more difficult.

“Being in an urban area we have a lot more challenges in Wichita. We have a lot more homelessness, more poverty,” said Warren, “We need to be able to attract high quality teachers here and be competitive with the suburbs.”

Wichita Public Schools CFO Susan Willis said the district has almost 200 paraprofessional openings, 55 special education teacher openings, and 125 other teacher and support staff vacancies. Willis said the district spends more than $8.5 million on electricity a year.

According to Katie Warren, Wichita schools tries to recruit new teachers with their benefits package and salary. However, openings are already hard to fill because of competition from other surrounding school districts.

“Any increase in our bills would impact that ability to keep those health insurance costs down, keep the cost of our retention bonuses, and recruitment bonuses for our teachers,” said Warren.

If Wichita schools lose their ability to be competitive in recruitment, Warren said it could lead to teachers taking on larger class sizes.

“Having smaller class sizes definitely helps our students emotionally and academically. If they cannot afford to hire more teachers because of energy costs then obviously that would cause larger class sizes,” said Warren.

A spokesperson from Evergy released this statement on Sunday: “Evergy is conscious of the impact of rate increases for all types of customers. In Kansas our rates have remained flat since 2017 and our request is well below the rate of inflation since our last rate review.”

The Evergy rate increases is expected to be voted on by the Kansas Corporation Commission in late December.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com