1 critical after chase, shots fired in Andover

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is in critical condition following a chase with shots fired in Butler County.

Butler County dispatchers confirm the incident ended at 159th and Kellogg along the county line.

Dispatchers don’t have details about who fired the shots or who the victim is.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene.

