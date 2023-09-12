1 killed in crash on stretch of U.S.-54 between Andover and Augusta

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from injuries in a crash reported Monday night on a stretch of U.S. 54 (Kellogg) near Southwest Tawakoni Road, between Andover and Augusta.

Butler County emergency dispatch confirmed westbound traffic on U.S. 54 is closed at Tawakoni Road. 12 News sent a crew to gather information.

