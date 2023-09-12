1 killed in crash on stretch of U.S.-54 between Andover and Augusta

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from injuries in a crash reported Monday night on a stretch of U.S. 54 (Kellogg) near Southwest Tawakoni Road, between Andover and Augusta.

Butler County emergency dispatch confirmed westbound traffic on U.S. 54 is closed at Tawakoni Road. 12 News sent a crew to gather information.

